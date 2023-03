The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A National Health Fair will be held at the Tarmac of the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport at Arnos Vale this Saturday, as part of efforts by the Ministry of Health to encourage healthy lifestyles.

The event is slated to begin at 4pm.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Special Report.

