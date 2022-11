The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A Church Service was held at the Calliaqua Anglican Church this morning to mark the start of activities for Tourism Month.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism Jewelene Charles-Scott said Tourism Month is being observed annually to raise awareness and get persons more involved in tourism.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

