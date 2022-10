The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Plans are being put in place for the hosting of an event dubbed Sokah Chronicles, which will be staged as part of the programme of events to commemorate this country’s 43rd anniversary of independence.

Sokah Chronicles which is in its second year, is being hosted with the theme Legacy: A tribute to Ragga Soca.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/SOKAH-CHRONICLES-REPORT.mp3