The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

“Our resilience, Our fortitude, Our people” is the theme under which a program of activities were unveiled this morning to commemorate this country’s 43rd anniversary of independence.

This morning’s launch featured highlights of the activities by selected stakeholders involved in the celebrations.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/INDEPENDENCE-ACTIVITIES-REPORT.mp3