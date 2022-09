The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Preparations are in full swing for the 2020 edition of the Everything Vincy Expo hosted by this country’s Investment Promotions Firm, Invest SVG.

This year’s event is slated to run from October 24th to 28th 2022.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

