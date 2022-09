The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The police youth clubs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been playing an important role in the development of the nation’s youth.

So says Sergeant Cornelius Ross of the Police Public Relations and Complaints Department while speaking on the Police on the beat program aired on NBC radio with the theme “shaping lives, one program at a time”.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PYC-YOUTH-REPORT.mp3