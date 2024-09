Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), Dr. Jerrol Thompson said St Vincent and the Grenadines will host its very first medicinal cannabis festival in November.

The event dubbed Cannabliss will bring together traditional cultivators and foreign and local investors in the medicinal cannabis industry.

Donnie Collins has more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CANNABLISS-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3