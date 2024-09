Vincentians will join their regional counterparts in celebrating Africa CARICOM Day at the end of this week.

The Day is being celebrated in keeping with a decision taken at the Inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit, held on September 7th 2021.

It is intended to signal an ongoing commitment to strengthen relations between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Africa.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/AFRICA-CARICOM-DAY-REPORT-2024.mp3