NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday August 23rd 2023

The contestants in the Miss SVG pageant will soon being the implementation of their Community Service Projects in their communities.

The Community Service Project which is being sponsored by the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) to the tune of more than twenty thousand dollars, was officially launched last week.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/MISS-SVG-COMMUNITY-SERVICES-PROJECT-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: Miss SVG Pageant