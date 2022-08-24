NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday August 24th 2022

NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday August 24th 2022
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is appealing to residents in communities across the country to remain vigilant as a weather system is expected to begin affecting the islands from tomorrow.

The appeal was made by Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes as the  St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services said it is continuing to closely monitor an area of disturbed weather located  about 345 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/NEMO-WEATHER-ALERT-VIGILANCE-REPORT.mp3