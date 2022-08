The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Electoral Office embarked on its Civic Education Programme with a virtual launch this week.

The launch was held on Monday August 1st with the theme It Takes You, Me, All Ah We to Sustain Our Democracy.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ELECTORAL-CIVIC-EDUCATION-REPORT.mp3