The World Pediatric Project (WPP) said it remains committed to providing free specialized Health care to children throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the region and it is hoping that members of the business community can donate to this very important work which it continues to do.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/WPP-DONATION-APPEALS-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: Ministry of Health