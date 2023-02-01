NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday February 1st 2023

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) said extensive work is expected to be carried out on the restoration project for the Cumberland Nature Trail in North Leeward, during this year.

This was revealed by Director of the Fund, Louise Mitchell, who said the Cumberland Trail was established by the National Parks in 2009 but was impacted by the floods of 2013 and has been closed since then.

Miss Mitchell said when work is completed on the Cumberland Trail it is expected to be one of the nation’s leading Tourism sites.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/SVGEF-CUMBERLAND-TRAIL-2023-WORK-REPORT.mp3