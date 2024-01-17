NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday January 17th 2024

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Center and the Ministry of Education hosted an Earthquake Tsunami Teacher Awareness Workshop yesterday.

The Workshop which is the first of two was held at the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/NEMO-AWARENESS-WORKSHOP-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: National Day Calendar