The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

“Fifty Years of Tenacity”, is the theme under which the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

The school will host several events throughout the year to celebrate this milestone.

Donnie Collins has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TOSS-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3