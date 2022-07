The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Clubs are preparing to host their first Summer Camp in three years, commencing later this week.

Coordinator of the Police Youth Clubs across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sergeant Mark Billy made this disclosure during the Police On the Beat Program aired on NBC Radio.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/POLICE-YOUTH-CLUB-SUMMER-PROGRAM-REPORT.mp3