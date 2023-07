The Forestry Services Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture launched its Annual Summer Programme on Monday July 24, 2023.

Approximately thirty students from the Marriaqua constituency attended the launch at the Emmanuel High School, Mesopotamia.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FORESTRY-SUMMER-PROGRAM-REPORT.mp3

