NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday March 8th 2023

Vincentians are today celebrating the achievements of the nation’s Women, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins with the global community to observe International Women’s Day.

Three Women Entrepreneurs are still celebrating after receiving the Entrepreneurial Elite Award under the Business Plan Competition of the Women’s Empowerment Project.

The Women received cash awards of 26-thousand dollars each during a Prize Giving ceremony at the Embassy of the Republic China, Taiwan yesterday.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Special Report.

