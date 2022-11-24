NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday November 23rd 2022

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is continuing its conservation efforts with a major project in collaboration with the Union Island Secondary School.

SUSGREN’s Technical Officer, Audwin Andrews said they have established a Backyard Farming project with the students at the Union Island Secondary School and thus far it has been progressing very well.

Rawdica Stephen has more with today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SUSGREN-BACKYARD-FARM-REPORT.mp3