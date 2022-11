The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Arrangements are being put in place for the Glen Independent Young Mother’s Pageant which is slated for Saturday November 5th at the Hard Court in Glen.

The event which is being put on by the Glen United Development Organization will see six young Mothers competing for the title.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/YOUNG-MOTHERS-PAGEANT-REPORT.mp3