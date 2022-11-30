NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday November 30th 2022

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to people across the country not to become complacent in the fight against COVID19, as they prepare for the upcoming Christmas season.

This appeal has come from Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Duncan said while COVID19 might not be as rampant as it was a few months ago it is still being transmitted and he is appealing to members of the public to continue practicing their safety measures.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

