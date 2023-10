The Annual Madungo Festival will again be held this year, as part of activities to commemorate this country’s 44th Anniversary of Independence.

Chairman of the Madungo Festival Committee Selmon Walters said this year’s festival will be held with the theme: Madungo Fest, still the Best

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

Photo credit: OTR Promotions