NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday October 5th 2022

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
The Royal Return is the theme for the 2022 Miss SVG Pageant, which will be staged later this month, as part of this country’s Independence Anniversary celebrations.
Talent Co-ordinator for the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, Juanita Philips shared details of the event, during a News Conference hosted by the National Independence Committee yesterday.
Rawdica Stephen tells us ore in today’s special report.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/MISS-SVG-2022-REPORT.mp3
