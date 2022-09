The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Eight educational institutions across St. Vincent and the Grenadines this morning received cash grants compliments the non-profit organization MRI-6.

The cash contributions are intended to assist vulnerable students at the various institutions with lunch and other meals.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MRI6-CASH-GRANTS-REPORT.mp3