NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday September 28th 2022

Gazetted Officers pf the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force which includes ranks from Assistant Superintendent of Police up to the rank of Commissioner of Police are taking part in a two day training workshop from today.

The workshop which is taking place at the Methodist Church Hall is covering topics such as Public Speaking and Public Affairs; Etiquette; Protocol; and Disaster Management.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more inn todays special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/POLICE-TRAINING-REPORT.mp3