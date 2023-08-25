NBC’s Summer Bounce Program comes to an end

The National Broadcasting Corporation today wrapped up the third week of its inaugural Summer Bounce Program, with a short closing ceremony.

Speaking at the closing ceremony NBC’s Assistant General Manager with responsibility for Public Relations, Demion McTair said this week was the final batch for the Summer program and it was a huge success.

He said he is confident that the National Broadcasting Corporation has positively impacted the next generation of broadcasters through this program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/WEEK-THREE-END1.mp3

Meanwhile, NBC’s Assistant General Manager with responsibility for Operations Colvin Harry gave an overview of this week’s Summer Program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/WEEK-THREE-END2.mp3

And, one of the Participants in the third Cohort of the program, Anelia Williams said the participants can confidently begin their careers in media and Communications following their participation in NBC’s Summer Bounce Program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/WEEK-THREE-END3.mp3