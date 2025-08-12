Nearly 300 Security Cameras Installed to Boost Public Safety in SVG 

Officials and members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force with Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of Taiwan, in front of the newly donated bucket truck during the closing ceremony for Phase Two of the CCTV project on August 8, 2025. This photograph was provided by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

By S.Browne. Updated 1:43 p.m., Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Nearly 300 security cameras have been installed across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to boost public safety and combat crime.

The cameras were installed in over 20 locations throughout the country, including, but not limited to, Kingstown, Villa, Mesopotamia, and the Grenadine islands of Bequia and Union Island.

The completion of Phase Two of the Enhancing Public Safety with Intelligent Video Analytics Project was marked with a ceremony at the Questelles Police Station on 8 August 2025.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Desiree Armstrong, Assistant Director of the Information Technology Services Division, with attendance from Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of Taiwan; Attorney General Grenville Williams, who represented Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance; Commissioner of Police Mr Envill Williams; along with gazetted officers.

Mr Envill Williams highlighted that they are getting stronger every day in enhancing public safety through technology. The Commissioner recognised Taiwan’s significant contribution in achieving a task that will benefit generations to come in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He mentioned that the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) devices were placed in areas not to invade persons’ privacy but to ensure their safety, pointing out that they might deter intended criminals from committing offences. He asked that the public play a role in protecting the devices and report incidents if anyone is seen interfering with them.

Attorney General (Ag) Mr Grenville Williams pointed out that, given the size of the force, police officers cannot be everywhere at once, making the cameras a reliable substitute. He also mentioned the introduction of body cameras, which he highlighted will help show the beginning of incidents when they occurred, and not just a part of them.

Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan commended the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the Information Technology Services Unit for their unwavering support and collaboration.

The ceremony also included the handing over of a bucket truck, which was done by the Ambassador of Taiwan, Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Envill Williams.

Her Excellency stated that during the installation of the cameras, she observed the risks the workers took, climbing ladders and working in the heat, which brought on the idea that a bucket truck was needed to ensure the safety of the workers. She stated that the goal is to create a safer, smarter, and stronger St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) extended gratitude to stakeholders from Flow, Digicel, Kentucky Fried Chicken, BRAGSTA, and the National Emergency Management Unit for the imp role they played in making Phase Two a success.

The RSVGPF reaffirmed its dedication to keeping the country safe, enhancing the devices, and using them to achieve the best results.

This information was sourced from press releases sent to us by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.