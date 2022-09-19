NEMO assessing damage done by the tail end of Hurricane Fiona

The National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO, is today carrying out assessments of damage done on the weekend from the impact of the tail end of Hurricane Fiona.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes says the organisation received reports of flooding and landslides in some areas.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WEATHER-DAMAGE.mp3

The SVG Meteorological Service says improvement in weather conditions are likely today, as the Atlantic high pressure system seeks to regain its dominance.