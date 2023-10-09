NEMO cautions against using the sea for the next three days

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) wishes to advise all coastal residents, sea bathers and fisher folks to avoid using the sea over the next three days as long period waves could produce life-threatening surf and rip currents that can impact the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from early Monday morning into Wednesday.

All fisher folks are asked to secure vessels, engines and equipment. All coastal residents are also asked to take all the necessary precaution to save life and secure livelihood.

According to information received from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, long period waves propagating towards the island chain could break with life-threatening surf and rip currents along the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines starting Monday morning.

Small craft operators should secure vessels and equipment and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Conditions could be more adverse at times of high-tide on Monday 9th October, 2023 at 2:22 a.m. and 1:12 p.m., on Tuesday 10th October, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. and 1:52 p.m. and on Wednesday 11th October at 3:36 a.m. & 2:35 p.m.

The National Emergency Management Organisation wishes to advise residents living in the following coastal areas to avoid using the sea and to be extremely vigilant during this period.

