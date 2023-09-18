NEMO commended for successful hosting of its Tsunami Ready Program

The National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO has been commended for the successful hosting of its Tsunami Ready Program in several communities throughout the country

The commendation came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd, as he addressed the Tsunami Recognition Ceremony for Coastal Communities from Kingstown to Argyle.

Mr. Nedd said as part of the program, signs have been installed throughout these coastal communities to guide residents as to where they need to go in the event of a tsunami.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/TSUNAMI-SIGNS.mp3

The members of these coastal communities collaborated with the NEMO to develop their Tsunami Evacuation Plan for their communities.

Photo credit: NEMO