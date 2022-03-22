NEMO continues to develop Tsunami Plan – NBC SVG

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO is working along with Businesses and Government entities located in Kingstown and other coastal areas to assist them in developing a Tsunami Plan.

Deputy Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard, highlighted the importance of this plan, during the Minding Government Business Programme, aired on NBC Radio.

Mr. Stoddard said buildings which are located in areas vulnerable to tsunamis should have an evacuation plan.

Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO, Kenson Stoddard.

Mr. Stoddard was discussing the Caribe Wave Tsunami Exercise, which was held here on Thursday March 10th.

The main objective of the Exercise was to test the Tsunami Inundation Evacuation Plans developed for Kingstown under the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and its Caribbean Tsunami Information Centre Tsunami Recognition Programme.