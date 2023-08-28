NEMO continues with training in Initial Damage Assessment

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said it is continuing with its program to provide training in Initial Damage Assessment for representatives of Agencies involved in the Damage Assessment across the country.

To this end, NEMO is this week hosting a three-day workshop with representatives from the Damage Assessment Sub-committee with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes said the objectives of the workshop which commenced this morning are to train key personnel to collect, collate, interpret and report damage information and statistics and to assess the needs of persons impacted.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/INITIAL1.mp3

Miss Forbes said they have been improving the Initial Damage Assessment program across the country since 2013 and this week’s workshop is part of their continued thrust to further enhance the nation’s Disaster response mechanisms.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/INITIAL2.mp3

Photo credit: NEMO