NEMO Director says recovery efforts for Union Island will be a long term endeavor

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes said the recovery of Union Island is going to be a long-term process and work will continue assiduously to ensure its success.

She made this statement during an interview with NBC News.

Forbes said the World Food Programme has provided a mobile storage unit which is being used as additional warehouse space, to sort, itemize and package relief items for Union Island, in a structured manner.

Forbes said NEMO wants a greater presence on the ground, as well as more frequent visits to Union Island, to further assist with the recovery.

