NEMO Director urges Vincentians to be prepared as hurricane season peaks

As the Atlantic Hurricane Season continues into its peak season, Vincentians are being advised to ensure that they are fully prepared for any eventuality

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO, Michelle Forbes said while there is a current lull in hazards following the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl, the public needs to be reminded that the hurricane season is not yet over.

She said people must always pay close attention to the weather advisories issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services and be vigilant, as they can be affected by any weather event, not just Hurricanes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/NO-COMPLACENCY.mp3