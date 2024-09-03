NEMO expresses gratitude to Kestrel Liner Agencies for Hurricane Beryl relief

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has thanked Kestrel Liner Agencies for their recent donation towards the hurricane Beryl relief efforts in the Grenadines.

The Beautranga, a cargo ship from Kestrel Liner Agencies based in the United Kingdom, with an office here in St. Vincent, recently docked here to deliver much needed aid and donations from the UK.

In a recent interview with NBC Radio, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, Michele Forbes said that most of the supplies are going directly to Canouan.

She said that the National Emergency Management Organization has been instrumental in overseeing the distribution of the supplies of generators, temporary shelters, infrastructure and rebuilding equipment, as well as containers of private donations for persons affected by the storm.

Forbes noted though the donations do not go to NEMO directly, the organization has been happy to lend its support in making sure that the donations get to the right persons and groups in the Grenadines for distribution.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/KESTREL-NEMO.mp3

Photo credit:Kestrel Liner Agencies Ltd