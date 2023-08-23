NEMO held community consultation last night

The National Emergency Management Organization and the Caribbean Emergency Disaster Management Agency (CEDMA) held a community consultation meeting last night to discuss the implementation of the Caribbean Community Risk Investment Tool (CCRIT).

Speaking at the consultation meeting Geography Teacher at the Georgetown Secondary School Orel Ollivierre explained what the CCRIT was.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CCRIT.mp3

Mr Ollivierre explained that CCRIT assess three different components, the hazard exposure, coping capacity and vulnerability.

He also explained that there are three primary objectives of the CCRIT.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CCRIT1.mp3

Photo credit: NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines