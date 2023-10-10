NEMO to hold a School Safety Session in South Rivers

Activities are being held for the the youths and elderly today as part of a week of activities in South Rivers, to observe International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes told NBC News, on Wednesday morning they will hold a session focusing on School Safety.

She said this program will be held for all the schools in Colonarie, Park Hill and South Rivers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/RISK-WEDNESDAY1.mp3

Miss Forbes said today they will be collaborating with the Ministries of Health and Education to host a Caregivers Training program for Vulnerable Members of the Population in South Rivers

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/RISK-WEDNESDAY2.mp3

Miss Forbes added that the activities will continue on Thursday with an outreach program of visits to vulnerable members of the South Rivers community.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/RISK-WEDNESDAY3.mp3