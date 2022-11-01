NEMO to host a community meeting in Bequia tomorrow

The National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO will host a Community Meeting in Bequia tomorrow.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the Bequia District Disaster Committee and to launch the Bequia Tsunami Ready Programme as part of activities to commemorate World Tsunami Day which will be celebrated on November 5, 2022.

The meeting will also discuss matters relating to National and Community Emergency Management.

NEMO is urging all residents of Bequia to make a special effort to attend this community meeting at the Bequia Anglican Primary School tomorrow, beginning at 6:00 p.m.