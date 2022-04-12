NEMO to host a series of caravans to mark Volcano Awareness Month

A caravans will be hosted by the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO in communities across the country, as part of activities to mark Volcano Awareness Month.

The month of activities is being held to commemorate the first anniversary of the April 2021 explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes says the Caravans will be held in collaboration with the UWI Seismic Research Unit.

