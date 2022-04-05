NEMO to host commemorative activities in the wake of last year’s volcanic eruption

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO will be reflecting on the April 9th 2021 explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, through a series of activities planned for this month.

NEMO will be hosting the commemorative activities, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre and the University of East Anglia.

Delivering the feature address at this morning’s official launch, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said a review is being carried out of the structure of NEMO, with a view towards further strengthening the organization.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/NEMO-STRUCTURE.mp3

This morning’s launch also heard remarks from Director of the Seismic Research Centre Dr. Erouscilla Joseph.

The month of activities will include photo exhibitions and film caravans in the communities located in the red, orange, yellow and green volcano hazard zones.

There will also be Round Table Talks with Ministers of Government in key ministries that were actively involved in co-ordinating the response following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.