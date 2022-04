The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Major efforts are being made to improve the logistics and Management Information System of the National Emergency Management Organization {NEMO}.

Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes says this is aimed at boosting the Organization’s monitoring network.

She says a significant amount of funds will be allocated to this project, which will be done in collaboration with the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/NEMO-MONITORING-NETWORK.mp3