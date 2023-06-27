Netherlands defeats West Indies

The West Indies will enter the super sixes stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers with all to do after they were stunned in a super over by the Netherlands in a Group Qualifier in Zimbabwe yesterday.

Teams will take points earned from the group stage into the super sixes if you beat the other qualified teams from your Group.

As a result of their losses to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, the West Indians will enter the Super Sixes stage with no points, while the Netherlands will go in with 2 and Zimbabwe with 4.

Yesterday, the West Indies made 374-6 from their 50 overs after being put in to bat by the Netherlands.

The innings was set up excellently with a 101-run opening stand between Brandon King (76 off 81 balls) and Johnson Charles (54 off 55 balls).

Shamarh Brooks (25) and King put on 59 runs for the second wicket. Captain, Shai Hope (47 off 38) and Pooran (104 not out off 65 balls including 9 fours and 6 sixes) added 108 runs. Keemo Paul scored 46 not out off 25 balls to enable the West Indies to reach 374-6 off their 50 overs.

Fast bowler, Bas De Leede (2-72) and leg-spinner, Saqib Zulfiqar (2-43) were the most successful bowlers for the Netherland.

Teja Nidamanuru then scored 111 off 76 balls, and captain, Scott Edwards made 67 off 47 balls to lead the Netherlands to tie the match at 374-9 off 50 overs, their highest One Day International score. Other valuable contributions were made by Vikramjit Singh (37), Max O’Dowd (36), Wesley Barresi (27) and Bas De Leede (33).

It was a crucial 143-run fifth-wicket partnership between Nidamanuru ( and Edwards that put the Netherlands on the cusp of victory.

Edwards eventually fell for a 47-ball 67 to leave the Netherlands 313-5 in the 45th over. Saqib Zulfiqar (3) and Nidamanuru (111) then fell in quick succession to leave the Netherlands 327-7 after 46 overs.

They needed 9 runs from the final 6, and then 1 from the last ball before Van Beek (28 off 14 balls) was caught by Jason Holder off fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph.

In the Netherlands’ Super over, Logan Van Beek hit 30 runs including 3 fours and 3 sixes off Jason Holder’s over.

Van Beek then bowled the super over for the Netherlands. Johnson Charles hit the first ball for a six and dragged the next ball into the leg side for a single. It left Hope to hit 4 consecutive fours for victory, but the next ball resulted in a single which ended all hope of victory for the West Indies who managed 8 runs in their super over to give the Netherlands victory.

The final scores: The West Indies 374-6 off 50 overs, the Netherlands 374-9 off 50 overs. In the Super over, the Netherlands 30 for no wicket, the West Indies 8-2.