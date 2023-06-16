New Artists Movement celebrates fifty years

The New Artists Movement (NAM) will continue to hold activities next week, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the organization.

The organization, which was founded on September 1st, 1973 aims to promote the Cultural Arts throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of NAM, Cecil “Blazer” Williams told NBC News they will be holding a Panel Discussion on the topic “The Contribution of Edgar Adams, Patrick ‘Pat” Prescod and Alban Henry to the Cultural Development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’.

The discussion will be held at The University of the West Indies Open Camps on Wednesday June 21st commencing at 7:00pm and, members of the public are urged to attend.

The New Artists Movement (NAM) will also hold its final training workshop on Theater Arts focusing on Creative Writing, this Saturday June 17th at the Peace Memorial Hall beginning at 9:00am.