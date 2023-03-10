New book by Vincentian Writer to be launched later today

A Book Launch will be held here this evening, as part of the Annual Literary Fair, being hosted by the University of the West Indies Open Campus, and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers.

The launch of the publication: The Village in Us by Steve Wyllie, takes place at the UWI Open Campus at 6:30 pm.

The book is a collection of poems that captures authentic Vincentian culture, daily living and practices that started off in the village. It is a nostalgic journey into events and characters that shaped our upbringing.

Steve Wyllie is a Vincentian who grew up in the Caribbean in the 1970’s, and is a graduate of the UWI Mona campus.

In 2019, he won St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s inaugural Ellsworth Shake Keane Poetry Award hosted by the UWI Open Campus and sponsored by retired Vincentian Professor H. Nigel Thomas.

The Literary Fair runs until Saturday, March 11th with the theme, Promoting the Arts, Sustaining the Environment, Preserving our Cultural Heritage.