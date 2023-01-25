New Cabinet holds first meeting

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Cabinet commenced its first meeting post elections with prayers from Major Pierre from the Salvation Army.

Each month a different priest from one of the denominations in Antigua and Barbuda prays with the Cabinet before the start of its weekly Wednesday meeting.

The Cabinet is comprised of the Cabinet Secretary, The Prime Minister who serves as Chairman and the Seven Ministers who have been appointed and given portfolios.

The other elected member of the ABLP Team has been appointed Deputy Speaker.

