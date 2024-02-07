New Lotto winner encouraged to invest her winnings into her children’s education

This country’s newest lotto winner, Celicia Nanton, has been encouraged to invest her winnings into her children’s education.

During a handing over ceremony yesterday, General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority McGregor Sealy congratulated Nanton on her win, adding that an investment in her children’s education would set a very strong foundation for them.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/LOTTO-WINNER.mp3

Nanton, who works as a domestic cleaner at the Belair Health Center and is a mother of four, said that she is happy and proud of herself.

She said that she has been playing the numbers for over four years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/LOTTO-WINNER1.mp3

The winning numbers were 3, 13, 23, 25, 28.