New Lotto winner encouraged to invest her winnings into her children’s education

·1 min read
Home
Local News
New Lotto winner encouraged to invest her winnings into her children’s education
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

This country’s newest lotto winner, Celicia Nanton, has been encouraged to invest her winnings into her children’s education.

During a handing over ceremony yesterday, General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority McGregor Sealy congratulated Nanton on her win, adding that an investment in her children’s education would set a very strong foundation for them.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/LOTTO-WINNER.mp3

Nanton, who works as a domestic cleaner at the Belair Health Center and is a mother of four, said that she is happy and proud of herself.

She said that she has been playing the numbers for over four years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/LOTTO-WINNER1.mp3

See also

The winning numbers were 3, 13, 23, 25, 28.  

 