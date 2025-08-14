New Music Friday: Lila Iké & Protoje Drop ‘All Over the World’ Plus Mojo Morgan And More Deliver Fresh Tracks 

By News Americas Staff Writer

NEW YORK, NY, Fri. August 8, 2025: It’s a powerhouse New Music Friday week for Caribbean music fans as some of the region’s most celebrated artists drop brand-new singles and projects – just in time to heat up your playlists.

Jamaica’s soulful songbird Lila Iké has teamed up once again with reggae giant Protoje for their latest single, “All Over the World” — a dancehall-infused track radiating chemistry and island cool.

The release marks the fifth and final single from Lila’s highly anticipated album Treasure Self Love, set to arrive August 22 via Ineffable Records, Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective, and Lila’s own Wurl Iké Records.

The MOBO-nominated artist has been making waves internationally with performances on NPR Tiny Desk and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, tours across Japan and Europe, and a recent feature on the cover of Riddim Mag. With global media praise from BBC, Rolling Stone, SPIN, Vogue, and The New York Times, “All Over the World” cements her as one of reggae’s most exciting voices.

Mojo Morgan, GRAMMY winner and founding member of Morgan Heritage, drops his inspirational new single “Dreams”, produced by dancehall hitmaker Droptop. The track blends reggae, rock, and motivational fire, dedicated to “every hustler, survivor, and dreamer who refuses to settle.”

The single paves the way for Mojo’s long-awaited EP Jamaica Love on August 29, featuring collaborations with Gramps Morgan, Popcaan, Sizzla, Maino, Chronic Law, and members of the Morgan family. Mojo calls the project “legacy, healing, and a soundtrack for anyone who’s had to fight for their dream.”

Veteran reggae crooner Mr Easy is turning up the summer heat with “Rich With Me” on Khago’s 2 Time Riddim — a feel-good anthem of unity and island romance that’s catching fire on global party playlists.

He also lit up the stage at “Rhythms of Rita”, a tribute concert for Dr. Rita Marley’s 79th birthday, streamed worldwide via Tuff Gong TV.

On the soca side, Mr Easy’s “Caribbean Ting” (from the Soca Jam EP) bursts with carnival energy, proving his versatility across genres.

Dancehall’s young firebrand Intence delivers his latest project Sólo Chicas, a six-track EP dedicated to the ladies, produced entirely by Nuh Brakes Recordz (his father).

From the raw energy of “B.P.P.E.” to the emotional pull of “Missing You”, the EP mixes party starters with heartfelt cuts. Videos for “B.P.P.E.,” “Don’t It,” and “Missing You” drop alongside the release. Listen to Ooh Yea.

Emerging artist Krueshef, alongside Island Rock and KMGM Records, teases his uplifting new single “WHY” — a positive, spiritually grounded track that blends reggae energy with inspirational messages. Fans can pre-save now and directly support the artist’s mission to bring more live shows worldwide.

Stream these tracks now on all major platforms and let us know which one will be your summer anthem.