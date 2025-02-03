New Partnership to Bring Cuban Engineers to Support AIA Maintenance 

In Photo: From left: Cuban Ambassador to SVG Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, CEO of AIA, Ms. Josette Greaves, and Legal Affairs Director of ECASA and his team, Mr. Héctor Fraga.

By Admin. Updated 5:48 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A new partnership involving the Authorities of the Cuban Aviation Company of Airport Services (ECASA), Argyle International Airport (AIA), and the Embassy of Cuba in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will facilitate the arrival of Cuban engineers to assist in maintaining Argyle International Airport.

This initiative follows a productive video conference during which all parties discussed and finalized key elements of a collaborative project between the two countries, according to a press release.

The release further noted, “A group of six Cuban engineers will soon travel to St. Vincent to participate in the maintenance and modernization efforts at this aerodrome, which is the most important in the country.”

The Argyle International Airport which opened on February 14, 2017 was constructed by a number of engineers including many Cubans.

The airport’s construction was also funded by a number of countries including Cuba.

The legal director of ECASA, Héctor Fraga, assured that the team is ready to go and fulfill the commitments agreed, while the CEO of AIA, Josette Greaves, noted that working and safety conditions are guaranteed to welcome the Cubans.

The Cuban ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, expressed his satisfaction with what the project means in terms of expansion and diversification of Cuba’s collaboration in this sister nation.

Cuban engineers will share their knowledge and experience with their Vincentian counterparts and work without rest and with the level of commitment that characterizes Cuban collaborators.

One of the main issues at the airport has been the impact of sea blast from the Atlantic ocean on the airport’s facilities.