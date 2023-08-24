New port at Kingstown to be climate resilient

By Shine Anthony

A participant in the 2023 Inaugural NBC Radio Summer Programme

The Kingstown Port Modernization Project will be Climate resilient upon completion. This statement came from Local Project Manager at the construction site, Mr. Lenski Douglas.

“As part of the port project we would have done a Climate Risk Vulnerability Analysis that looked at all the climate requirements and those parameters would have been incorporated within the employers’ requirements for contractors to place for into their designs and for the eventual construction of this facility,” Mr. Douglas said during a recent tour of the project.

According to Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the purpose of the Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessment is to develop an understanding of the current and future climate risks facing the region. The CRVA will inform the inclusion of adaptation goals and actions in the regional climate action which is required deliverable as a member of the Global Covenant of Mayors (GCoM).

Mr. Douglas also added, “The project being a design-build ensures that with these parameters upfront the contractors will take due consideration so that this facility would be climate resilient.”

The project is estimated to be worth over EC $600 million and is “36% completed with all things going smoothly” having commenced in 2022.

It will benefit the entire population as regards to modern and efficient port services which will better access to goods and services and greater economic opportunities.

The current port in Kingstown has been in existence since 1964 and is deteriorating.

The modern port is being constructed by Canadian company Aecon Group Inc. and German engineering consultant Selhorn Group.

It is scheduled to be completed by May 2025.