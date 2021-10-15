New streaming company aims big

The article originally appeared on: searchlight.vc

Founded by Silbert “Ice Kid” Defreitas Island Base is a small Vincentian media service provider and production company with dreams of reaching the heights of giants in the field such as Netflix. A release states that Defreitas saw a need to serve a wider market in St. Vincent and the diaspora by providing original Caribbean audio-visual content ranging from fiction films, documentaries, series and reality shows.

Recently launched, Island base subscribers will be able to stream a limited preloaded selection of in-house produced and contracted Vincentian content with more content being added on the platform at specific intervals. The platform is accessible to all in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and those in the diaspora at a low monthly rate for a single profile with the option of adding more accounts to your profile at an additional monthly fee.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy titles such as: Kiss & Kill- a suspenseful fictional short film produced on island, Wonders of SVG- an adventure series that lets you discover the hidden nooks of our island with our energetic host Radee, We Cookin- an eclectic Vincy cuisine show with host Empress Modupe and much more.

According to the release, the initial plan for Island Base is to provide a one stop shop for lovers of everything Vincy and the Caribbean, the small production team has been working to produce and curate content that would offer something for everyone on the platform. The initial launch will be in the form of a website with mobile apps for both android and IOS to follow soon after.

Island Base plans to collaborate with creatives locally and regionally in an effort to fill the gap in accessible Caribbean content, set production standards and make every island accessible in one collective space.